3 American Bullies stolen from Raytown animal shelter

By Nick Sloan
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) --- Police are investigating after three American Bullies were stolen from an animal shelter in Raytown.

Police on early Saturday morning reported to an alarm going off at Midwest Animal Resq, located in the 10000 block of E. 63rd Street in Raytown.

When they arrived, officers found that someone had forced their way into the shelter and stole the three dogs.

Midwest Animal Resq said the dogs recently had surgery and need medical attention.

If you have any information, please contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

