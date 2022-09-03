Vote for this week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week!
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Following the first week of high school football in Kansas vote on the Hy-Vee Team of the Week!
This week’s nominees are Blue Valley, Olathe North, Basehor-Linwood and Blue Valley Northwest.
Blue Valley defeated Blue Valley Southwest, 28-21.
Olathe North grabbed a victory over Olathe East, 26-6.
Basehor-Linwood defeated Tonganoxie in a high-scoring contest by the score of 47-42.
Blue Valley Northwest defeated St. James, 35-21.
You can vote for the award winner on Twitter.
Blue Springs South took home the award last week.
