Vote for this week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Following the first week of high school football in Kansas vote on the Hy-Vee Team of the Week!

This week’s nominees are Blue Valley, Olathe North, Basehor-Linwood and Blue Valley Northwest.

Blue Valley defeated Blue Valley Southwest, 28-21.

Olathe North grabbed a victory over Olathe East, 26-6.

Basehor-Linwood defeated Tonganoxie in a high-scoring contest by the score of 47-42.

Blue Valley Northwest defeated St. James, 35-21.

You can vote for the award winner on Twitter.

Blue Springs South took home the award last week.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.