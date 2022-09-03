U.S. Women’s National Team set for friendly in KC

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Another group of women’s soccer fans will head out to Children’s Mercy Park Saturday after weeks ago setting an attendance record for a Kansas City Current game.

This time, the crowd will be in attendance for a United States Women’s National Team friendly against Nigeria. Kickoff, set for Saturday at noon represents the first U.S. national team match played in Kansas City since the United States Men’s National Team played to a 0-0 draw in a friendly against Uruguay June 5.

The Americans will take on Nigeria once again Tuesday, Sept. 6 in Washington, D.C.

Kansas City Current defender Hallie Mace will be on the U.S. Women’s National Team in the match. The American squad is also coached by former FC Kansas City coach Vlatko Andonovski.

