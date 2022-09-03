SantiCaliGon Days kicks off with security at top of mind

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - This year’s SantaCaliGon Days Festival officially kicked off Friday with security changes following a shooting at the event last year.

Four people survived after they were shot in the carnival area of the festival last September.

This year, guests must use the only entrance to the Wade Shows Carnival/Midway at the corner of Kansas Avenue and Liberty Street where ticket booths are located. Visitors will need to purchase a carnival wristband or ticket to enter the carnival area. Adult chaperons are required for anyone under eighteen.

“There’s a lot of police presence but it is not in your face,” parent Rick Noble said. “Just enough to know they are here to protect.”

Adults attending with children who will not be riding the amusement rides do not need a wristband or ticket. “This is the first time we’ve come down to the carnival with the kids in two years,” parent Jesse King said. “We do feel safer.”

Security changes in 2022 also include fencing around the carnival area. “I think with a gate around the whole carnival I think it feels a lot safer and it is a little easier for Independence PD to take care of any violent acts,” King said.

Backpacks and large bags are now prohibited in the carnival.

“I think it’s good to protect people,” parent Morgan Harris said.

The carnival is open until midnight Friday. It reopens Saturday, Sunday and Monday at 10:00 a.m.

