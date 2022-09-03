Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Ottawa police arrest 14-year-old for burglary, unlawful firearm use

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTAWA, Kan. (KCTV) - A 14-year-old male was arrested Friday in Ottawa, Kansas, after a homeowner returned to their residence and found property, including weapons, to be missing.

According to a release from the Ottawa Police Department, officers responded to a residential burglary report in the 700 block of E. Garfield St on Friday. The suspect allegedly discharged a weapon inside the victim’s residence multiple times. At least one round wound up lodged in a wall at the residence next to the victims.

No one was injured inside that home.

After investigating and identifying the suspect as a 14-year-old male who lived in the area, officers were able to recover the stolen property and arrest the juvenile. He was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Criminal Discharge of a Weapon, Aggravated Child Endangerment, Burglary, Theft and Criminal Damage to Property.

Because the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center has closed, the 14-year-old was transported to the Douglas County Juvenile Detention Center in Lawrence. He will remain in detention there until a court hearing in Franklin County takes place.

In total, police said the property loss exceeds $1,000.

“In a year where firearms are related to too many serious crimes in Ottawa, we are fortunate no one was injured during this incident,” said Ottawa Police Chief Adam Weingartner. “There was a family, including small children, inside the residence that was struck by gunfire.”

Weingartner encouraged gun owners to keep their firearms locked away to prevent situations like this.

“Keeping firearms locked away in a safe when away from your home will help reduce the chances of weapons ending up in a criminal’s hands.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A silver alert has been issued for Kenneth R. Scafe.
Independence Police issue silver alert
Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting outside the Bass Pro Shops Catalog...
Police identify man shot, killed by Springfield Police Department officer in parking lot of Bass Pro Shops Catalog store
FILE: Police said a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries Saturday morning following a...
Motorcyclist in KCMO crash suffers serious injuries
Hubert Looney made the trip from St. Louis to the New Century Air Center to educate people...
Kansas City Air Show provides education opportunities along with spectacular shows