Ottawa police arrest 14-year-old for burglary, unlawful firearm use

OTTAWA, Kan. (KCTV) - A 14-year-old male was arrested Friday in Ottawa, Kansas, after a homeowner returned to their residence and found property, including weapons, to be missing.

According to a release from the Ottawa Police Department, officers responded to a residential burglary report in the 700 block of E. Garfield St on Friday. The suspect allegedly discharged a weapon inside the victim’s residence multiple times. At least one round wound up lodged in a wall at the residence next to the victims.

No one was injured inside that home.

After investigating and identifying the suspect as a 14-year-old male who lived in the area, officers were able to recover the stolen property and arrest the juvenile. He was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Criminal Discharge of a Weapon, Aggravated Child Endangerment, Burglary, Theft and Criminal Damage to Property.

Because the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center has closed, the 14-year-old was transported to the Douglas County Juvenile Detention Center in Lawrence. He will remain in detention there until a court hearing in Franklin County takes place.

In total, police said the property loss exceeds $1,000.

“In a year where firearms are related to too many serious crimes in Ottawa, we are fortunate no one was injured during this incident,” said Ottawa Police Chief Adam Weingartner. “There was a family, including small children, inside the residence that was struck by gunfire.”

Weingartner encouraged gun owners to keep their firearms locked away to prevent situations like this.

“Keeping firearms locked away in a safe when away from your home will help reduce the chances of weapons ending up in a criminal’s hands.”

