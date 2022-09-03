Motorcyclist in KCMO crash suffers serious injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist in Kansas City, Missouri, suffered serious injuries in a crash early Saturday morning.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, officers responded to a call at 1:29 a.m. Saturday following a one-vehicle collision.

Police said a black Honda 125cc motorcycle was traveling east on Independence Ave. The drive of the motorcycle lost control of the vehicle and went off the roadway, striking the curb.

The driver, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected off the Honda and seriously injured. He was transported to an area hospital.

