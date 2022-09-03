Lawrence police detective arrested on suspicion of drunk driving

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) --- An off-duty detective for the Lawrence Police Department was arrested early Saturday morning on suspicion of drunk driving.

Police were dispatched to a non-injury crash Saturday morning in the 1500 block of Lindenwood Lane.

A parked vehicle was struck, according to police.

A responding officer recognized the driver as Lawrence police detective Adam Welch. Welch was driving his personal vehicle. The responding police officer alerted supervision, who requested the Kansas Highway Patrol to investigate.

After a trooper was not available, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was called.

“I am personally saddened,” Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart said. “Anyone who knows me knows I am openly emotional about the professionals in this department, the community we serve, and the law enforcement industry in general. It’s not good news. However, I have promised this community transparency, which is why I instructed the proactive release of this information. At the same time, I am again very proud of our responding officers and supervisors, who immediately recognized we should not be investigating this incident and called an outside agency. That is exactly how a situation like this should be handled. As an off-duty incident and employment matter, we will respect the individual’s privacy but understand the public’s interest and will release relevant information as decisions are made.”

Welch has been placed on paid administrative leave pending investigation by the department.

