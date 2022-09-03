Aging & Style
‘A kind, sweet-hearted boy’: 23-year-old homicide victim remembered for giving spirit

Family and friends gathered to remember the life of John Greer.
By Nathan Vickers
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Family and friends of John Greer gathered to share memories of him two weeks after he was killed on his way home from work.

Greer was killed on August 19 after stopping at a house near 36th and Wayne. He had been checking in on an elderly friend, Stanley Harper. Harper is a veteran battling cancer who had watched Greer grow up. He said the 23-year-old regularly brought him groceries and came by the house to chat.

“He was a kind-hearted boy,” Harper said. “Very smart.”

Greer’s family and friends, led by KC Mothers in Charge, gathered to remember him near Harper’s house on Friday night. Many speakers also spoke about Greer’s kindness toward others.

His mother, Johnetta Greer, said they hoped sharing his story would help bring answers to his death.

“We wanted people to know what John meant to us,” Greer said. “We believe he deserves justice.”

Greer had graduated from Hogan Prep and was working at a foundation repair company in Raytown.

“My son was just starting his life,” said his father, Ronald James.

The Kansas City Police Department is asking for information regarding Greer’s murder. Individuals with information should contact KC Crimestoppers at (816) 474-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

