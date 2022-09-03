Kansas City Air Show provides education opportunities along with spectacular shows

GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) - With pilots in the sky aweing crowds with dazzling displays of flight this weekend at the Kansas City Air Show, one pilot will be on the ground educating those in attendance.

After flying in from St. Louis Friday morning on a 1941 Aeronca L-3E “Defender,” a plane built for World War II, Hubert Looney came on behalf of the Commemorative Air Force Missouri Wing. The plane that tops out around 70 miles per hour and requires a few stops for fuel on the way across the Show Me state made Looney’s weekend trip a nearly five-hour adventure. Still, he told KCTV5 it was worth it.

Looney said he came to the New Century Air Center with a goal.

“We have to educate people,” said Looney, who attends between 6-12 air shows per year with the plane in hopes of educating the masses. “Otherwise, people forget about World War II.”

The U.S. Army L-3E "Grasshopper," only flies a bit over 70 miles per hour. (KCTV5)

Throughout the grounds at the KC Air Show this weekend, multiple planes and other aviation devices are on display. Along with Looney’s plane, nicknamed the “Grasshopper,” there are other military planes to observe.

Friday, Sgt. Bobbie King took a trip into the sky with the Thunderbirds. King was honored as a hometown hero and flew with the demonstration squadron during Friday’s practice session.

Tickets are $45 for adults, $16 for teens and $9 for children 6-years and older.

