Independence Police issue silver alert

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department has issues a silver alert for 86-year-old Kenneth R. Scafe.

Police said he was last seen at 7:45 a.m. Saturday morning and left his home on foot in the area of 39th and Crane St.

Scafe was traveling in an unknown direction. He’s described as 6-foot, 210 pounds and is an Alzheimer’s patient.

He was last seen wearing blue flannel pajamas, no shoes and a black University of Missouri hat.

If you see Kenneth, please call 911.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.