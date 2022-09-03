Independence Police issue silver alert
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department has issues a silver alert for 86-year-old Kenneth R. Scafe.
Police said he was last seen at 7:45 a.m. Saturday morning and left his home on foot in the area of 39th and Crane St.
Scafe was traveling in an unknown direction. He’s described as 6-foot, 210 pounds and is an Alzheimer’s patient.
He was last seen wearing blue flannel pajamas, no shoes and a black University of Missouri hat.
If you see Kenneth, please call 911.
