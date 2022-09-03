Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Independence Police issue silver alert

A silver alert has been issued for Kenneth R. Scafe.
A silver alert has been issued for Kenneth R. Scafe.(KCTV5)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department has issues a silver alert for 86-year-old Kenneth R. Scafe.

Police said he was last seen at 7:45 a.m. Saturday morning and left his home on foot in the area of 39th and Crane St.

Scafe was traveling in an unknown direction. He’s described as 6-foot, 210 pounds and is an Alzheimer’s patient.

He was last seen wearing blue flannel pajamas, no shoes and a black University of Missouri hat.

If you see Kenneth, please call 911.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ottawa police arrest 14-year-old for burglary, unlawful firearm use
Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting outside the Bass Pro Shops Catalog...
Police identify man shot, killed by Springfield Police Department officer in parking lot of Bass Pro Shops Catalog store
FILE: Police said a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries Saturday morning following a...
Motorcyclist in KCMO crash suffers serious injuries
Hubert Looney made the trip from St. Louis to the New Century Air Center to educate people...
Kansas City Air Show provides education opportunities along with spectacular shows