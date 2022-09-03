Friday night lights not immune to inflation impact

SEDGWICK, Kan. (KWCH) - With high school football season underway in Kansas, Friday night lights aren’t immune to feeling the impact from inflation. This comes with higher prices needed to run the concession stand.

Ahead of Friday night’s game in Sedgwick, Sedgwick Junior High and High School Principal Jordan Leiker said there was good news to report with the price for admission staying the same.

“It’s a challenge for a lot of families. We’re trying to play our part to help that out,” Leiker said.

However, the school hasn’t been immune by concession prices increasing, though the objective is to keep costs low.

“We’re paying anymore from about 15 to 30& more for our products. Some products are closer to 50% over the last couple of years,” Leiker said.

One example he mentinoned is the price for candy, up about $8 per box. But so far, that extra cost hasn’t been passed on to Sedgwick fans.

At Sedgwick, as with many districts across Kansas, student groups and clubs run the concession stand each week, and it gives them the chance to raise money.

“We don’t make any money as a school district from concessions. We try to cover our costs on that, and any profit does go back to whatever group is running that stand for the night,” Leiker said.

More so with the pregame experience for college and professional football games, tailgating is another area impacted by inflation. A new Wells Fargo report shows consumer prices rising 8.5% in July from last year. That includes grocery prices, beer and gas.

Through all of the challenges at the local level for smaller districts like Sedgwick, the community continues to show up in strong numbers to support the Cardinals on Friday nights.

