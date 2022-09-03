Friday Night Blitz: Sept. 2 KC area high school football scores and highlights

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High school football is back in Kansas, and Week 2 gets underway in Missouri!

KCTV5 crews were at several games. You can view highlights from 11 of them above.

Here are the final scores of note from our area:

Missouri

Center 42, Lincoln College Prep 7

Kearney 39, Fort Osage 17

Lee’s Summit 45, Staley 28

North Kansas City 15, Raytown South 6

Belton 21, Winnetonka 13

Lee’s Summit West 28, Blue Springs 0

Liberty North 41, Liberty 7

Lee’s Summit North 24, Park Hill South 7

Rockhurst 48, Blue Springs South 14

Raymore-Peculiar 57, Park Hill 50

Smithville 10, Platte County 7

Christ Prep Academy 27, Pembroke Hill 7

Raytown 42, Excelsior Springs 21

Grain Valley 43, Grandview 28

Maryville 49, Harrisonville 6

Oak Park 48, Ruskin 6

Odessa 49, Clinton 20

St. Pius X 42, St. Michael 0

Summit Christian Academy 49, East 8

William Chrisman 41, Truman 7

Kansas

Gardner-Edgerton 63, Shawnee Mission East 32

Olathe West 33, Lawrence Free State 6

Bishop Miege 40, Blue Valley North 14

Blue Valley Northwest 35, St. James Academy 21

Basehor-Linwood 47, Tonganoxie 42

Mill Valley 40, Olathe Northwest 0

Olathe North 26, Olathe East 6

St. Thomas Aquinas 31, Blue Valley West 7

Blue Valley 28, Blue Valley Southwest 21

DeSoto 27, Lansing 21

Shawnee Mission North 28, Shawnee Mission South 7

Shawnee Mission Northwest 44, Shawnee Mission West 0

Olathe South 36, Lawrence High 32 (Thursday)

