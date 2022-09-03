Aging & Style
Friday Night Blitz: Sept. 2 KC area high school football scores and highlights

High school football is back in Kansas, and Week 2 gets underway in Missouri!
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High school football is back in Kansas, and Week 2 gets underway in Missouri!

KCTV5 crews were at several games. You can view highlights from 11 of them above.

Here are the final scores of note from our area:

Missouri

  • Center 42, Lincoln College Prep 7
  • Kearney 39, Fort Osage 17
  • Lee’s Summit 45, Staley 28
  • North Kansas City 15, Raytown South 6
  • Belton 21, Winnetonka 13
  • Lee’s Summit West 28, Blue Springs 0
  • Liberty North 41, Liberty 7
  • Lee’s Summit North 24, Park Hill South 7
  • Rockhurst 48, Blue Springs South 14
  • Raymore-Peculiar 57, Park Hill 50
  • Smithville 10, Platte County 7
  • Christ Prep Academy 27, Pembroke Hill 7
  • Raytown 42, Excelsior Springs 21
  • Grain Valley 43, Grandview 28
  • Maryville 49, Harrisonville 6
  • Oak Park 48, Ruskin 6
  • Odessa 49, Clinton 20
  • St. Pius X 42, St. Michael 0
  • Summit Christian Academy 49, East 8
  • William Chrisman 41, Truman 7

Kansas

  • Gardner-Edgerton 63, Shawnee Mission East 32
  • Olathe West 33, Lawrence Free State 6
  • Bishop Miege 40, Blue Valley North 14
  • Blue Valley Northwest 35, St. James Academy 21
  • Basehor-Linwood 47, Tonganoxie 42
  • Mill Valley 40, Olathe Northwest 0
  • Olathe North 26, Olathe East 6
  • St. Thomas Aquinas 31, Blue Valley West 7
  • Blue Valley 28, Blue Valley Southwest 21
  • DeSoto 27, Lansing 21
  • Shawnee Mission North 28, Shawnee Mission South 7
  • Shawnee Mission Northwest 44, Shawnee Mission West 0
  • Olathe South 36, Lawrence High 32 (Thursday)

