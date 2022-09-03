Friday Night Blitz: Sept. 2 KC area high school football scores and highlights
Published: Sep. 2, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High school football is back in Kansas, and Week 2 gets underway in Missouri!
KCTV5 crews were at several games. You can view highlights from 11 of them above.
Here are the final scores of note from our area:
Missouri
- Center 42, Lincoln College Prep 7
- Kearney 39, Fort Osage 17
- Lee’s Summit 45, Staley 28
- North Kansas City 15, Raytown South 6
- Belton 21, Winnetonka 13
- Lee’s Summit West 28, Blue Springs 0
- Liberty North 41, Liberty 7
- Lee’s Summit North 24, Park Hill South 7
- Rockhurst 48, Blue Springs South 14
- Raymore-Peculiar 57, Park Hill 50
- Smithville 10, Platte County 7
- Christ Prep Academy 27, Pembroke Hill 7
- Raytown 42, Excelsior Springs 21
- Grain Valley 43, Grandview 28
- Maryville 49, Harrisonville 6
- Oak Park 48, Ruskin 6
- Odessa 49, Clinton 20
- St. Pius X 42, St. Michael 0
- Summit Christian Academy 49, East 8
- William Chrisman 41, Truman 7
Kansas
- Gardner-Edgerton 63, Shawnee Mission East 32
- Olathe West 33, Lawrence Free State 6
- Bishop Miege 40, Blue Valley North 14
- Blue Valley Northwest 35, St. James Academy 21
- Basehor-Linwood 47, Tonganoxie 42
- Mill Valley 40, Olathe Northwest 0
- Olathe North 26, Olathe East 6
- St. Thomas Aquinas 31, Blue Valley West 7
- Blue Valley 28, Blue Valley Southwest 21
- DeSoto 27, Lansing 21
- Shawnee Mission North 28, Shawnee Mission South 7
- Shawnee Mission Northwest 44, Shawnee Mission West 0
- Olathe South 36, Lawrence High 32 (Thursday)
