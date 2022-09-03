FORECAST: Spotty showers possible Sunday morning, temperatures to remain in 80s

Partly to mostly cloudy and comfortable tonight with temperatures falling into the low to mid 60s by daybreak on Sunday.

The cold front finally pushed through Kansas City and will likely stall along or just slightly east of I-35. This will allow cooler temperatures to be felt across parts of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.

We could also see a pop up shower or two by Sunday as well, but most of the area should remain dry.

After the front finally moves on temperatures could get warmer through the end of the week with another front pushing in the following weekend.

