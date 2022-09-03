Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Bobby Witt Jr. joins the 20/20 club in first year

Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. hits a two-run home run in the eighth inning against the...
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. hits a two-run home run in the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. made some history on Saturday night.

His 3-run homer in the third inning against the Detroit Tigers was his 20th home run of the year, putting him into the exclusive 20-20 club. He had 26 stolen bases entering the game.

Witt Jr. is just the fifth first-year player in Major League Baseball history to be in the 20-20 club --- and just the fifth Royal overall.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

police lights
Lawrence police detective arrested on suspicion of drunk driving
Ottawa police arrest 14-year-old for burglary, unlawful firearm use
A silver alert has been issued for Kenneth R. Scafe.
Independence Police issue silver alert
Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting outside the Bass Pro Shops Catalog...
Police identify man shot, killed by Springfield Police Department officer in parking lot of Bass Pro Shops Catalog store