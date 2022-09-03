Bobby Witt Jr. joins the 20/20 club in first year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. made some history on Saturday night.

His 3-run homer in the third inning against the Detroit Tigers was his 20th home run of the year, putting him into the exclusive 20-20 club. He had 26 stolen bases entering the game.

Witt Jr. is just the fifth first-year player in Major League Baseball history to be in the 20-20 club --- and just the fifth Royal overall.

Bobby Witt Jr. becomes the 5th first-year player in MLB history to record a 20/20 season!#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/x46zlt8ihe — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 3, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.