Unified Government announces CFO stepping down, positions restructured

Kathleen VonAchen had served as the CFO for the Unified Government since 2016.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - In a late-afternoon announcement on Friday, the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, announced multiple changes, including the resignation of its chief financial officer.

Kathleen VonAchen, who had served as the CFO for the Unified Government since 2016, “will work closely with the interim County Administrator to facilitate the transition for the Finance Department,” the UG announced.

Becky Berger has been appointed as interim assistant county administrator of administrative services. The budget and strategy team will report directly to her, and Berger’s office will oversee administrative functions of the Unified Government, human resources clerk’s office, 311, budget strategy and research, finance and the appraiser’s office.

“As part of UG Forward, I am committed to reimagining the Unified Government for the next 25 years as we address many of the systemic and financial challenges facing our organization,” interim county administrator Cheryl Harrison-Lee said. “This realignment will ensure that our management team is working closely with department leaders and staff to find ways to improve service delivery while eliminating wasteful, often redundant operations.”

The Unified Government did not say when VonAchen’s last day would be. She had been making an annual salary of $163,368.

