Pedestrian hit and killed on 291 Hwy in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on the highway in Independence on Thursday night.

Police responded to the crash at 9:32 p.m. at Missouri State 291 Highway and U.S. 24 Highway. The pedestrian involved died at the scene, and police are withholding that man’s identity until proper family notifications have been made.

Police said a vehicle that was traveling southbound on 291 Highway struck the man, who was in a lane of travel. The vehicle’s driver was not injured and is cooperating with police on the investigation, according to the Independence Police Department.

