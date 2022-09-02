Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Pedestrian hit and killed on 291 Hwy in Independence

Police lights graphic
Police lights graphic(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on the highway in Independence on Thursday night.

Police responded to the crash at 9:32 p.m. at Missouri State 291 Highway and U.S. 24 Highway. The pedestrian involved died at the scene, and police are withholding that man’s identity until proper family notifications have been made.

Police said a vehicle that was traveling southbound on 291 Highway struck the man, who was in a lane of travel. The vehicle’s driver was not injured and is cooperating with police on the investigation, according to the Independence Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

For the first time in 15 years, sports are back at Paseo Academy!
Paseo Academy brings back sports for the first time in 15 years: ‘This is really going to bring us together’
For the first time in 15 years, sports are back at Paseo Academy!
Sports return to Paseo Academy for the first time in 15 years
A crash involving a motorized shopping cart caused some slight traffic delays Friday morning on...
Incident involving motorized shopping cart on I-29 in Kansas City
A crash involving a motorized shopping cart caused some slight traffic delays Friday morning on...
Crash involving motorized shopping cart on I-29 in Kansas City