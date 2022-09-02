Paseo Academy brings back sports for the first time in 15 years: ‘This is really going to bring us together’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Paseo Academy of Fine and Performing Arts is bringing back sports this year for the first time 2007.

The school board approved the move at the end of last school year.

For the first time in a decade and a half, Paseo will offer cheer, dance, soccer, cross country, volleyball, basketball and track & field.

“I finally get to play for the school I go to, so I’m pretty proud of it,” senior Demario Eubanks said.

Previously, students could still play sports, but they’d have to go to neighboring schools to do it.

They’ll now get to wear “Paseo” on the front of their jerseys for the first time in their high school careers.

“We’ve been really low on school spirit the last couple of years because we haven’t had sports,” senior Jayla Lee said. “Everybody’s going to playing for other schools, so it’s like we’re all playing against each other and not with each other. So I feel like this is really going to bring us together.”

“I love the energy at this school, so it’s good that we can represent our school and not another school,” senior Amaya Slaughter said.

The school will also resurrect their original colors – red, black and gold – which they last wore back in the early 1990s. The school’s athletic director says it’ll be a blast from the past for alumni and bring the community together.

“It’s going to bring back a lot of memories, a lot of alumni, it will get a lot of support, and I think the kids will walk with pride with Paseo,” AD Benjamin Suber said.

“Everybody wants to be a part of something,” boys basketball coach Lonnie Boga said. “I think it brings a spark back to the school. They already had one, but sports kind of gets a different type of energy going for everybody.”

