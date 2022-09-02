Officer who helped chase down violent murder suspect gets flight with Thunderbirds

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In October 2021, Sgt. Bobbie King helped capture a murder suspect facing several felonies in Kansas and Missouri.

Police said Alyssa Leanne Arreola, accused in a stabbing and fatal shooting, had tried to escape arrest by running to a gas station and hiding in a back office.

“While I had her in a bear hug, she bit me on the wrist and then she let go and then she bit me on the finger,” Kansas City Police Department Sgt. Bobbie King said last year.

The bite caused nerve damage and multiple punctures.

The KCPD sergeant was honored as a hometown hero by the United States Air Force Thunderbirds on Friday morning and flew with the demonstration squadron.

The Thunderbirds will fly in the Garmin KC AirShow Saturday and Sunday.

Alyssa Leanne Arreola was charged with a long list of crimes including second-degree murder and attempted murder.

