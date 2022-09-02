Missouri family works to carry on legacy of loved one lost to fentanyl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri family is taking steps to carry on the legacy of a loved one lost to fentanyl poisoning.

The Rhino Run will kick off on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Line Creek Trail in the Northland.

“A brilliant young woman who had so much life ahead of her and, yeah, just one night did it,” said Celine Leaver.

In April, Celine’s younger sister Camille went to a concert in Denver with some friends. They took molly. Camille went to sleep that night and never woke up. Later, investigators said the pill was laced with fentanyl. Camille was only 29 years old.

“That’s just the dangers of fentanyl. Just time can do it. That’s what’s really scary about it and that’s why there needs to be awareness,” said Celine.

Now, the family is creating that awareness through healing. They’ve set up a charity in honor of Camille.

“So, we created the Camille Goblet Foundation to really grow the next generation of environmental conservationists,” said Celine.

Cammie was an environmental conservationist. Celine said in her young and successful career, her sister Camille noticed a clear gender disparity in the field of environmental science.

“The foundation is raising funds and funds will be used to create scholarships, opportunities for young women,” said Celine.

Celine said the goal is to raise money for the foundation through the Rhino Run.

“So, we’re doing the 5k in true Cammie fashion - with a fun run - and we’re encouraging individuals to dress in onesies, bright colors, neon colors, things like that. It’s going to be a really fun time,” said Celine.

After all, fun was Cammie’s middle name. Her sister said her family can think of no better way to honor her.

“We know that Cammie is up there looking down on us and proud of what we’re doing, and I think that’s helping us keep going each and every day, and this foundation is helping us as well,” said Celine.

The Rhino Run will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, at Line Creek Trail. The trail is located at 2699 NW 60th St. in the Northland. It begins at 9 a.m. For more information about the run, or to register, visit belikecam.org.

