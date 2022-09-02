Aging & Style
Lee’s Summit man charged with murder in shooting of his father

Michael Hamilton was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Michael Hamilton was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.(Lee's Summit Police Department)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office charged a man Friday in the death of his father.

A probable cause document stated police responded to the 1100 block of SW Arborfair Drive for a death investigation and found the wife of Robert Hamilton lying on top of her husband’s lifeless body, crying.

A medical examiner determined he had been shot to death by a single bullet at close range.

A family member told police Michael Hamilton had been living at the residence where the man had been shot, and officers were able to ping his location in Cooper County, Missouri.

The suspect was taken into custody and a 9mm handgun was found on his person.

The Kansas City Police Department crime lab determined the bullet that killed Robert Hamilton had been fired from the suspect’s firearm.

Michael Hamilton was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. A judge set his bond at $200,000.

