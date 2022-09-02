Lawrence Police warn of traffic delays ahead of KU season-opener

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lawrence Police Department is warning those planning to attend Kansas’ season-opening football game Friday night of potential traffic delays.

Construction on East 23rd Street is causing major traffic impact. Currently, all eastbound lanes of 23rd Street from the Haskell Bridge to around Anderson Rd. The Lawrence Police Department said those who take K-10 and decide to use 23rd Street will be impacted by delays.

Kansas kicks off its season against Tennessee Tech Friday at 7 p.m.

