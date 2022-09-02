Aging & Style
Lawrence Police warn of traffic delays ahead of KU season-opener

FILE: Lawrence PD is warning those attending Kansas' season-opener of potential traffic delays.(Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_chalabala'>chalabala</a>)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lawrence Police Department is warning those planning to attend Kansas’ season-opening football game Friday night of potential traffic delays.

Construction on East 23rd Street is causing major traffic impact. Currently, all eastbound lanes of 23rd Street from the Haskell Bridge to around Anderson Rd. The Lawrence Police Department said those who take K-10 and decide to use 23rd Street will be impacted by delays.

Kansas kicks off its season against Tennessee Tech Friday at 7 p.m.

READ MORE: Report: Leipold, KU agree to contract through 2027 season

