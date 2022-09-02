Kansas high school football returns Friday: Check out the matchups here

KANSAS (KCTV) - High school football teams in Kansas open up the 2022 season Friday night. Here are some of the notable matchups from around the metro and where you can watch them.

Here are 810 Varsity’s Metro Rankings.

All times are 7 p.m. unless otherwise indicated:

Belton at Winnetonka

Bishop Miege at Blue Valley North

Blue Springs South at Rockhurst Available on 810 Varsity YouTube

Blue Valley at Blue Valley Southwest Available on BVSW Broadcast YouTube

Blue Valley Northwest at St. James Academy Available on Spectrum Channel 30

Blue Valley West at St. Thomas Aquinas Available on STAHalo YouTube

East Buchanan at Savannah

Excelsior Springs at Raytown

Grandview at Grain Valley

Harrisonville at Maryville

Kearney at Fort Osage

Lawson at Lafayette

Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs

Liberty North at Liberty

Lincoln College Prep at Center

Mill Valley at Olathe Northwest

Oak Park at Ruskin

Odessa at Clinton

Olathe East at Olathe North

Olathe West at Lawrence Free State

Park Hill South at Lee’s Summit North

Platte County at Smithville Available on SMN Sports YouTube

Raymore-Peculiar at Park Hill Available on Trojan TV News YouTube

Raytown South at North Kansas City

Richmond at Oak Grove

Shawnee Mission East at Gardner-Edgerton

Staley at Lee’s Summit

St. Pius X at St. Michael

Tonganoxie at Basehor-Linwood

Truman at William Chrisman

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.