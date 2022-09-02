Kansas high school football returns Friday: Check out the matchups here
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KANSAS (KCTV) - High school football teams in Kansas open up the 2022 season Friday night. Here are some of the notable matchups from around the metro and where you can watch them.
Here are 810 Varsity’s Metro Rankings.
All times are 7 p.m. unless otherwise indicated:
- Belton at Winnetonka
- Bishop Miege at Blue Valley North
- Blue Springs South at Rockhurst
- Available on 810 Varsity YouTube
- Blue Valley at Blue Valley Southwest
- Available on BVSW Broadcast YouTube
- Blue Valley Northwest at St. James Academy
- Available on Spectrum Channel 30
- Blue Valley West at St. Thomas Aquinas
- Available on STAHalo YouTube
- East Buchanan at Savannah
- Excelsior Springs at Raytown
- Grandview at Grain Valley
- Harrisonville at Maryville
- Kearney at Fort Osage
- Lawson at Lafayette
- Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs
- Liberty North at Liberty
- Lincoln College Prep at Center
- Mill Valley at Olathe Northwest
- Oak Park at Ruskin
- Odessa at Clinton
- Olathe East at Olathe North
- Olathe West at Lawrence Free State
- Park Hill South at Lee’s Summit North
- Platte County at Smithville
- Available on SMN Sports YouTube
- Raymore-Peculiar at Park Hill
- Available on Trojan TV News YouTube
- Raytown South at North Kansas City
- Richmond at Oak Grove
- Shawnee Mission East at Gardner-Edgerton
- Staley at Lee’s Summit
- St. Pius X at St. Michael
- Tonganoxie at Basehor-Linwood
- Truman at William Chrisman
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.