Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Johnson County, Kansas, approves new budget

Generic.
Generic.(MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Johnson County, Kansas, Commissioners approved a $1.6 billion budget Thursday morning.

The vote was 5-2.

The budget called for adding seven more sheriff’s deputies and two more 911 dispatchers.

The county has said the average property tax bill would go up by 2%.

That translates to an extra $23 on a $385,000 home.

At last month’s meeting, commissioners got an earful from residents about the increase in property taxes.

Previous coverage from Aug. 22: Johnson County budget hearing draws ire of crowd

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police in Belton, Missouri, were engaged in a standoff Thursday and at least one school was put...
Belton police engaged in standoff, nearby school on lockdown as ‘precautionary measure’
Len Dawson left a lasting impression on those who knew him well and those who cheered for him...
Chiefs fans pay tribute to Len Dawson, honor his legacy inside Chiefs Hall of Honor
A Raytown security guard was recovering from serious injuries after being struck by a car on...
Elementary school crossing guard suffers serious injuries after being struck by car
Police in Belton, Missouri, are engaged in a standoff and at least one school has been put on...
Belton police engaged in standoff, nearby school on lockdown as ‘precautionary measure’
Alex Gordon, George Brett and a host of other Royals greats hit the field today. Not to play,...
What's Good: Queens of the Diamond