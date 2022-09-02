Johnson County, Kansas, approves new budget

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Johnson County, Kansas, Commissioners approved a $1.6 billion budget Thursday morning.

The vote was 5-2.

The budget called for adding seven more sheriff’s deputies and two more 911 dispatchers.

The county has said the average property tax bill would go up by 2%.

That translates to an extra $23 on a $385,000 home.

At last month’s meeting, commissioners got an earful from residents about the increase in property taxes.

