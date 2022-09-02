Johnson County, Kansas, approves new budget
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Johnson County, Kansas, Commissioners approved a $1.6 billion budget Thursday morning.
The vote was 5-2.
The budget called for adding seven more sheriff’s deputies and two more 911 dispatchers.
The county has said the average property tax bill would go up by 2%.
That translates to an extra $23 on a $385,000 home.
At last month’s meeting, commissioners got an earful from residents about the increase in property taxes.
