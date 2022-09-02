Incident involving motorized shopping cart on I-29 in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An incident involving a motorized shopping cart slightly impacted traffic in the Kansas City Northland early Friday morning.

Authorities were on scene around 5 a.m. after someone with a motorized shopping cart had a medical incident while along the interstate. Southbound I-29 traffic was slightly impacted near Northwest 72nd Street, but there were no major delays.

An ambulance was on scene, but there has been no word on specific injuries or the medical status of the person involved.

