Global Care Force sending its first primary care team to Ukraine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Global Care Force, a local nonprofit, has been sending medical supplies over to Ukraine for months.

Now, the organization is sending boots on the ground.

Next week, Global Care Force is sending its first primary care team of doctors and nurses to central and southern Ukraine.

They’ll be doing everything from identifying cancer to treating PTSD.

Roxanne Jones will be leading the medical team. She previously served as a nurse in Ukraine for five years.

“A big chunk of my heart is in Ukraine. I never left I guess you could say so I’m very anxious to get back to my second home,” says Jones.

There will be a new team sent every month, serving in two-week increments. If you can’t go but would still like to give, the organization is always taking donations.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.