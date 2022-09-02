Chiefs fans pay tribute to Len Dawson, honor his legacy inside Chiefs Hall of Honor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Thursday, Kansas City Chiefs fans paid their respects to sports icon Len Dawson inside the Chiefs Hall of Honor at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Dawson passed away at the age of 87.

Fans arrived early to be some of the first to visit the Chiefs tribute to Dawson. The Kansas City Chiefs opened the tribute to the public free of charge from 1-9 p.m. Thursday.

“Came to say goodbye to Mr. Dawson,” fan Lawrence Hayden said. “I admired him all the years he played.”

Dawson brought Kansas City its first Super Bowl title.

“When he threw the touchdown to Otis Taylor, and Otis Taylor broke free and ran in, that was the best,” fan Bill Croson said.

Randal James grew up attending Chiefs training camps. He remembers catching passes from Dawson as a child.

“He took us where we never were before. He brought us a championship,” James said. “He was never a ‘rah-rah guy,’ a ‘look at me.’ He just did his job. He was a good man.”

Dawson left a lasting impression on those who knew him well and those who cheered for him from the stands or watched him on their TVs at home as a quarterback and sports broadcaster.

“He was always both to me,” fan Steve Miller said. “When he was on the air, he was telling you what he really thought. You could hear it in his voice.”

“He was such an intricate part of the sports scene for so long,” fan Carol Settergren said.

“He was a class act. Really, my first memories are when HBO first came out and Inside the NFL first started,” fan Darrell Studana said. “He was the first Kansas City sports icon.”

As fans left the Chiefs Hall of Honor Thursday, a video tribute to Dawson played on screens around Arrowhead.

“He wouldn’t admit it, but he deserved it,” James said. “He was a very private, humble guy.”

“It’s respectful, just like you would want,” Miller said of the Chiefs tribute to Dawson.

