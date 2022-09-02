Aging & Style
Chiefs begin partnership with First Fridays committee

FILE: A Kansas City Chiefs fan holds a flag during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs are partnering with the First Fridays committee to create “First Fridays with the Chiefs” for the first time ever.

An event designed to support the art scene in the Kansas City Crossroads Art District will feature live music, live painting, and local artist pop-ups. It will also include merchandise sales from Charlie Hustle’s new Arrowhead Collection line.

The event Friday goes from 5-9 p.m. at W. 19th Street from Wyandotte St. to Baltimore Ave.

It comes one week prior to the first Red Friday of the regular season before the Chiefs get set to take on the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 11 at 3:25 p.m. That game can be viewed on KCTV5.

