Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

3 new electric vehicle charging stations open along Kansas Turnpike

Aerial view of one of the KTA's Tesla Supercharging stations installed summer of 2022.
Aerial view of one of the KTA's Tesla Supercharging stations installed summer of 2022.(Kansas Turnpike Authority)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) opened three Tesla electric charging stations on Friday, September 2, at the start of Labor Day weekend.

The three stations are:

  • The Lawrence Service Area (Mile Marker 209, I-70/KTA)
  • The Topeka Service Area (Mile Marker 188, I-70/KTA)
  • The Towanda Service Area (Mile Marker 65, I-35/KTA)

“We began making electric vehicle charging available in 2019 based upon feedback received in our annual customer satisfaction survey,” said Steve Hewitt, KTA’s Chief Executive Officer. “We’re excited for these Superchargers to become a reality for our Tesla vehicle customers.”

There will be 12 chargers available at the Lawrence location, while there will be eight at both the Topeka and Towanda stations.

The agency noted in the past that the new charging stations were one of the many new improvements that came from the customer feedback in the customer satisfaction survey.

Kansas Turnpike Authority opens annual Customer Satisfaction Survey

The Kansas Turnpike Authority has opened its annual Customer Satisfaction Survey to prioritize future projects.

(File) SUV uses the K-Tag lane on the Kansas Turnpike.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Red First Friday
Local artists participating in 'Red' First Friday
Michael Hamilton was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Lee’s Summit man charged with murder in shooting of his father
KCPD Sgt. Bobbie King was honored as a Hometown Hero and flew with the USAF Thunderbirds on...
Officer who helped chase down violent murder suspect gets flight with Thunderbirds
In this image from video Dana Chandler awaits the jury verdict in her retrial at the Shawnee...
Woman’s trial for two Kansas deaths in 2002 ends with hung jury