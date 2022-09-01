Sedalia police offer reward after jewelry store is burglarized

SEDALIA, Mo. (KCTV) - A reward of up to $2,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest following a jewelry store burglary in Sedalia, Missouri.

According to Sedalia police, the Reed & Sons Jewelry Store in the 800 block of Thompson Blvd. was burglarized at about 4:20 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29.

A jewelry case with “multiple charms” in it was stolen.

The police are still investigating and are asking the public for help finding the person or persons who committed the crime.

Pettis County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest or arrests.

If you have information about the case, what was inside it or the suspect(s), you are asked to call the Detective Barrett at 660-827-7823, Ext. 1255 or Corporal Fellows at 660-827-7823, Ext. 1247. Both are with the Sedalia Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.