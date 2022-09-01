Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Sedalia police offer reward after jewelry store is burglarized

The police department provided this picture as "an example of the items that were stolen."
The police department provided this picture as "an example of the items that were stolen."(Provided by the Sedalia Police Department)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEDALIA, Mo. (KCTV) - A reward of up to $2,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest following a jewelry store burglary in Sedalia, Missouri.

According to Sedalia police, the Reed & Sons Jewelry Store in the 800 block of Thompson Blvd. was burglarized at about 4:20 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29.

A jewelry case with “multiple charms” in it was stolen.

The police are still investigating and are asking the public for help finding the person or persons who committed the crime.

Pettis County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest or arrests.

If you have information about the case, what was inside it or the suspect(s), you are asked to call the Detective Barrett at 660-827-7823, Ext. 1255 or Corporal Fellows at 660-827-7823, Ext. 1247. Both are with the Sedalia Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Joshua Rocha was arraigned Thursday in Clay County Court. His case will continue Tuesday, Oct....
Alleged cop killer Joshua Rocha arraigned Thursday
Generic.
Belton police engaged in standoff, nearby school on lockdown as ‘precautionary measure’
FILE - A-10C thunderbolt
Arizona fighter jets to help KU Football make 2022 debut
Governor Laura Kelly
Gov. proclaims September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in Kansas