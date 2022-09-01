Aging & Style
Report: Leipold, KU extend contract through 2027 season

FILE: A day before his second season in charge of the Jayhawks, Lance Leipold agreed to an extension with KU. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - According to a report by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Kansas head football coach Lance Leipold agreed to an extension with the University of Kansas Thursday.

The extension adds an extra season to his current deal and has the Jayhawk head coach under contract in Lawrence through the 2027 season. According to Thamel’s report, Leipold will make $3.5 million in the final year of the deal.

READ MORE: Jayhawks ride late-season success into Leipold’s second year

Leipold was hired by KU in April 2021 and coached the Jayhawks to a 2-10 season that included a win over Texas on the road in November. It was the first road victory in Big 12 play for Kansas since 2008.

Without being able to coach KU during spring practice due to a late hire, the 2021 season is being considered a “Year 0″ for Leipold and this deal sets the former Buffalo and Wisconsin-Whitewater head coach up with a six-year contract. During the final three games of last season, Kansas averaged more than 35 points per game during regulation.

Kansas begins Leipold’s second year at the helm Friday night at 7 p.m. with a matchup against Tennessee Tech. The Jayhawks are favored by 28 points in the contest.

