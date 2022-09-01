Aging & Style
Overland Park police investigating attempted kidnapping

By Zoe Brown
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A girl is safe tonight but the police are investigating after someone tried to kidnap her on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened at about 3:45 p.m. in the 9100 block of Robinson Street.

The girl, whose age is unknown, said the suspect physically tried to get her into his vehicle. She was able to get away, however.

The suspect is described only as a white male who is between 16 and 20 years old. He was bald and driving a red Jeep with an open top. A photo of the suspect is not available.

Officers are still investigating.

If you have information that can help, you are asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

