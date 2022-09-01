Ochai Agbaji traded in Cavs, Jazz megadeal

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - An NBA megadeal between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz has former Kansas Jayhawk Ochai Agbaji on the move.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news that Utah Jazz all-star Donovan Mitchell was being traded to the Cavaliers. Yahoo!’s Chris Haynes was first to report Agbaji’s inclusion in the trade package.

Agbaji is the second Kansas Jayhawk in the last decade to be drafted by the Cavaliers and be traded prior to the beginning of the regular season. In 2014, after being drafted with the No. 1 overall selection, the Cavaliers traded Andrew Wiggins to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a deal that brought all-star Kevin Love to Cleveland.

With Agbaji’s addition, the Jazz roster includes two of the three most recent All-Americans to play for Bill Self and the Jayhawks, joining 2020 All-American Udoka Azubuike in Salt Lake City.

The Oak Park High School product will be a part of a franchise rebuild in Utah. This offseason, the Jazz traded perennial defensive player of the year Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Between the Gobert and Mitchell trades, the Jazz have acquired 13 draft picks along with Agbaji and other players.

During NBA Summer League, Agbaji averaged 15 points per game for the Cavaliers. Now with the Jazz, he’ll matchup with former Jayhawk teammate and fellow first-round pick Christian Braun and the Denver Nuggets frequently.

