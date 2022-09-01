Aging & Style
A look at the first day of sports betting in Kansas

By Nathan Vickers
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A steady line of sports fans kept the Barstool Sportsbook at the Hollywood Casino busy through the first day of legalized betting in Kansas.

The book’s first official bet came from Gov. Laura Kelly, who approved the bill earlier in the year.

The wager? Fifteen dollars on the Chiefs to win Super Bowl LVII.

“The fifteen dollars was in honor of Patrick Mahomes,” she said.

The Chiefs turned out to be a popular choice among the early bets. Paula Robin put $100 on the same wager.

“It’s great that we can bet on them here in town,” she said.

Others preferred college sports and basketball. Tony Thompson was considering a parlay.

“I’m thinking something with seven picks,” he said. “Something with a spread.”

In her remarks before the betting opened Kelly expressed her hope that sports betting would bring people into the state’s casinos, as well as other businesses. She expected many Missourians to cross the state line to place a wager in the coming months, too.

“Casinos, restaurants and venues across the state now have another way to attract people to those establishments,” Kelly said.

