KU study finds self-sorting may push more women into graduate programs

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A new study from the University of Kansas suggests allowing students to self-sort has the potential to push more women into graduate programs.

The University of Kansas says that a recent trend in higher education has seen the installation of more active learning spaces in universities, allowing students to move their seats, collaborate and interact with each other, as opposed to more traditional lecture halls.

However, as space in the former is limited, KU said little is known about which students choose them. A new study from the university has found that students initially choose based on their social networks. However, that self-sorting has the potential to push some students - mostly women - into graduate programs.

KU noted that researchers observed students who took part in an organic chemistry course over the course of one academic year. Classes were offered in both an active learning space and a traditional, larger lecture hall with fewer active learning supports.

The researchers said they found that more women chose the active spaces and that during the semester break, there was an additional and substantial shift in those who chose the active spaces.

Initially, the study found that students largely chose based on their social networks. First, they looked at where the class was offered, then relied on what friends told them about the spaces when making their choice.

However, researchers said they interviewed students again during the semester break and found that those most interested in switching were more focused on learning chemistry like an expert. They also found that the majority of those interested in active spaces were women.

“The vast majority of students who wanted to take classes in active learning spaces were women,” said Michael Ralph, a doctoral candidate in educational psychology at KU and the study’s lead author. “Many were also honors students. These students prioritized learning about chemistry both in and outside the classroom. This became even more apparent by mid-semester, as more women wanted to transfer to the active learning rooms but couldn’t because of limited space.”

KU indicated that the study was written by co-authors Blair Schneider, of the Kansas Geological Survey, David Benson, associate professor of chemistry, and Doug Ward, associate director of KU’s Center for Teaching Excellence. The study was published in the journal Active Learning in Higher Education.

The team said it previously published a study that found women and honor students tended to prefer active learning spaces. While that study observed a moment in time, it said the current study aimed to better understand choices made over time.

However, as only a limited number of active learning spaces are available, only a finite number of students can take those classes. Given that information, the researchers said they wanted to understand more about how decisions were made by students from historically underrepresented groups.

The data that showed that students who preferred active learning spaces were those who tended to think about sciences outside of class said Ralph. That, combined with data that shows women and honor students prefer active spaces suggests those spaces are valued by students most likely to continue into graduate programs in the sciences and with the potential for high achievement.

KU said that a better understanding of why students choose active learning spaces and why women show such a strong preference for them can help reduce barriers to success for women in physical science and STEM more broadly.

While the current study did not look at factors like race, socioeconomic or other considerations, KU said it can help open the door to those types of questions in the future. While also better understanding how active learning spaces serve students, whether they help retain highly qualified students and how higher education can best support students interested in sciences.

“We hear from women that they are looking for these types of spaces,” Ralph said. “So we used a statistical approach to examine how they makes choices about classrooms. It was helpful to be able to ask these questions directly and interesting to see the self-sorting that took place. Showing how some of these formative moments affect the students’ future choices and opportunities may allow us to help students earlier.”

