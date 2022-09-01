One man dead following Thursday morning shooting off Harrison Street

Aging & Style
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department said one man is dead after he was killed in a homicide shooting Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Harrison Street just before 8 a.m. and found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Emergency personnel declared the victim dead at the scene.

A person of interest was detained, police said.

Anyone with information has been asked to call police at (816) 234-5043, or they can remain anonymous by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

