Governor Laura Kelly places first sports bet in state on Chiefs to win Super Bowl

Governor Laura Kelly's $15 wager opened sports gambling in the Sunflower State, both in-person and via apps.
Governor Laura Kelly’s $15 wager opened sports gambling in the Sunflower State, both in-person and via apps.(Governor Laura Kelly/Twitter)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Make your wagers!

Governor Laura Kelly did just that Thursday afternoon, placing the first sports bet in Kansas history at the Barstool Sportsbook inside Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kansas.

And what did she place her money on? The Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl.

Kelly’s $15 wager opened sports gambling in the Sunflower State, both in-person and via apps.

So far, six platforms have been approved for use: DraftKings, BetMGM, Caesars, PointsBet, FanDuel, and Barstool.

