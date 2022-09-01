Governor Laura Kelly places first sports bet in state on Chiefs to win Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Make your wagers!

Governor Laura Kelly did just that Thursday afternoon, placing the first sports bet in Kansas history at the Barstool Sportsbook inside Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kansas.

And what did she place her money on? The Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl.

I just placed Kansas’ first legal sports wager at @Hollywood_Kan. What did I bet on? Let’s just say that I’m really hoping the @Chiefs win the Super Bowl this season — even more than usual. pic.twitter.com/0TqxAsimY7 — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) September 1, 2022

Kelly’s $15 wager opened sports gambling in the Sunflower State, both in-person and via apps.

So far, six platforms have been approved for use: DraftKings, BetMGM, Caesars, PointsBet, FanDuel, and Barstool.

