FORECAST: Isolated storms possible Thursday into Friday

By Erin Little
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The weather will be fantastic tonight, with low humidity and temperatures falling into the 70s by 10 p.m. For some, we are now tracking isolated storms Thursday into Friday. There is a 30% chance for rain both days. Into the holiday weekend, the heat will be back. Expect highs near 90 into the holiday weekend, as well as the return of high humidity. Stay connected with us via our apps.

