Escaped Lansing Correctional Facility inmate captured in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - An inmate reported escaped from the Lansing Correction Facility has been taken into custody.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department said an officer saw Michael Stroede walking along the road in the area of 7th Street and Kansas Avenue about 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

The escapee was taken into custody a short time later.

Stroede is serving an 111-month (9.25-year) sentence for a 2021 drug conviction in Rice County. Stroede, who has had seven prior convictions dating back to 1999 mostly for drug-related offenses and thefts, was reported missing following an emergency headcount Tuesday morning.

