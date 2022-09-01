Elementary school crossing guard suffers serious injuries after being struck by car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Raytown security guard was recovering from serious injuries after being struck by a car on Wednesday morning.

Kansas City police stated a vehicle struck the security guard at Sycamore Avenue near Eastwood Elementary School about 8:30 a.m.

The guard, who also serves as a security officer, suffered serious injuries “but is expected to be OK,” school officials said.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene while EMS attended to the security guard, police said.

The school has provided a social worker and counselor if students need to visit with someone about the incident.

