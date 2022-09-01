Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Elementary school crossing guard suffers serious injuries after being struck by car

FILE — A vehicle struck a security guard at Sycamore Avenue near Eastwood Elementary School...
FILE — A vehicle struck a security guard at Sycamore Avenue near Eastwood Elementary School about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Raytown security guard was recovering from serious injuries after being struck by a car on Wednesday morning.

Kansas City police stated a vehicle struck the security guard at Sycamore Avenue near Eastwood Elementary School about 8:30 a.m.

The guard, who also serves as a security officer, suffered serious injuries “but is expected to be OK,” school officials said.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene while EMS attended to the security guard, police said.

The school has provided a social worker and counselor if students need to visit with someone about the incident.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports betting becomes legal in Kansas Thursday. Apps and sports bar owners are getting ready...
Legalized sports betting launches Thursday in Kansas: What you need to know about apps and sportsbooks
The Kansas Department of Corrections announced 43-year-old Michael Stroede “walked away from...
Escaped Lansing Correctional Facility inmate captured in Kansas City, Kansas
FILE — Pamela Ricard addressed a student as “miss” to avoid using the student’s preferred first...
Kansas district settles lawsuit with teacher disciplined over not using preferred pronouns
Kansas City police stated officers were responding to a homicide in the 3000 block of Harrison...
One man dead following Thursday morning shooting off Harrison Street