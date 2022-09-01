DEA uses after-school PAL programs in fight against fentanyl epidemic

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - One day after sending a warning about a new form of fentanyl that can look like candy, the DEA kicked off a series of new after-school classes at Police Athletic League locations on both sides of the state line.

On Wednesday, the first hip-hop dance class came to the KCK PAL gym thanks to financial and organizational support from the DEA and the non-profit DEA Educational Foundation.

When the PAL gym started in a centuries-old church in Strawberry Hill in 2019, the focus was on boxing. They now have 14 programs including fitness, archery, gardening, painting, computer science, and homework help. However, there were some programs the kids wanted that they didn’t have the resources to offer: dance and karate.

“We had a bunch of kids that were like, ‘Hey, teach us karate!’ But, none of us know how to do karate,” said KCK PAL Director Matt Tomasic. “That’s where the DEA stepped in and they said, ‘We will fund that.’”

The karate classes start there Friday. KCMO’s PAL will offer two karate classes on Thursday nights under the same program. The first dance class kicked off Wednesday night.

Chrisette Thomas, 10, was getting her groove on in the dance class. She said she’s been doing boxing, but she always wanted to do dance because she loves the freedom of movement.

“I love the dancing because you do whatever you feel like doing,” she said.

“It’s amazing because she’s a dance fanatic, so it’s something that she would really love to do,” her mother Christian Thomas said. “And, it’s good for the kids to build confidence, communication.”

She expressed her shock with what a DEA presenter shared about a new product dubbed “rainbow fentanyl.”

“They said now it’s going around looking like Skittles,” said Christian Thomas. “That’s scary because you could easily bring that in a school and make it look like a just a candy they can just pop in their mouth. That’s terrifying.”

“Rainbow fentanyl—fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes, and sizes—is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram in a news release issued Monday.

The news release indicated the agency has recently seized “brightly-colored fentanyl” in the form of “pills, powder, and blocks that resembles sidewalk chalk.”

The 20-week classes being taught locally are part of Operation Engage. The DEA selected 11 metro areas they considered most in need. One of them is Kansas City.

“It was based on violence and crime in the area and socioeconomic status,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Rogeana Patterson-King about why the DEA selected Kansas City.

The DEA describes its Operation Engage as “a community outreach effort to address the nation-wide threat posed by fentanyl and methamphetamine and violence associated with narcotics trafficking.”

KCTV5 previously reported on town hall events they hosted for adults, educating them about the dangers of fentanyl and how to spot it. The kids’ programs are the next step.

Christina Pastras, Associate Director of the DEA Educational Foundation, has been a part of their youth dance program for 10 years.

“I see the team building. I also see what it can do to build their self esteem, give them confidence, show them what they can do in the world. Also really important is social-emotional learning. Giving them away to show them how to express their emotions is really important,” Pastros said.

Chrisette Thomas was sporting a “Drug Free” sticker on her shirt. Asked if she was too young to know about drugs, she replied with an emphatic “no,” her face a bit twisted up.

“We’ve been seeing some drug people on the street sometimes,” she said.

“We always talk to her about peer pressure, what not to do. So, this is an amazing program to help with that,” added her mother.

Below is a list of the new kids’ programs. Children do not need to live in the city where the class is being taught but they do need to sign up as a PAL member, which is free.

Dance Program (KCK PAL)

800 N. 5th St., Kansas City, Kansas

Begins Wednesday, Aug. 31

4:30-5:30 p.m.

Martial Arts Program (KCMO PAL)

1801 White Ave., Kansas City, Missouri

Begins Thursday, Sept. 1

4-5 p.m. and 5-6 p.m.

Martial Arts Program (KCMO PAL)

800 N. 5th St., Kansas City, Kansas

Begins Friday, Sept. 2

4:30-5:30 p.m.

