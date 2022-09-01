BetMGM becomes official partner of Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - BetMGM and the Kansas City Chiefs announced a multi-year partnership on Thursday morning upon the dawn of legalized sports betting in Kansas.

The partnership between the gambling company and the Chiefs will bring signage inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

“With a rich history and a passionate fan base, the Kansas City Chiefs are an ideal partner,” BetMGM Chief Revenue Officer Matt Prevost said in a release. “As we launch our sports betting platform in Kansas, we look forward to elevating the game day experience for Chiefs fans throughout the region.”

BetMGM content will be featured across the Chiefs’ digital channels along with special offers, game day experiences and prizes for fans and season ticket holders.

“As an industry leader in the space, we are excited to welcome BetMGM to Chiefs Kingdom,” said Chiefs President Mark Donovan. “We have invested significant time and energy advocating for sports wagering legislation and today’s announcement is going to open the doors for our fans to add to their experience for the 2022 season and beyond.”

With Thursday’s launch in Kansas, BetMGM now has a presence in 24 states.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.