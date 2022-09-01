Aging & Style
Belton police engaged in standoff, nearby school on lockdown as ‘precautionary measure’

By Zoe Brown
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - Police in Belton, Missouri, are engaged in a standoff and at least one school has been put on lockdown “as a precautionary measure.”

According to police, officers went to a residence in the 500 block of Hargis Lane at about 12:45 p.m. after receiving a call about a disturbance involving a firearm.

That address is near Westover Road and Hargis Lane. It is a residential area that is south/southwest of Gladden Elementary School.

As a precautionary measure, the elementary school was placed on lockdown.

School bus routes have been altered to avoid the area. The police are also asking the public to avoid the area.

Before officers arrived, a female escaped the residence. Officers took her to a secure location.

When police arrived, there was a male who was in the street and armed with a gun.

At this point, officers have cordoned off the area in an effort to contain the suspect.

Negotiations are ongoing.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates; we are sending a crew to the scene to gather more information.

The police also department posted about the incident on their Facebook page, saying they will inform the public when it is “safe to resume normal activities.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

