Arizona fighter jets to help KU Football make 2022 debut

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Fighter jets from Arizona will help KU Football make its 2022 debut with a flyover above Memorial Stadium.

The University of Kansas says an A-10C aircraft will fly over David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium about 10 minutes before kickoff at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, for the opening football game.

KU noted that the flyover will be conducted by the U.S. Air Force A-10C Demonstration Team out of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Ariz. The A-10s will also be piloted by Maj. Haden Fullam and Capt. Joel Russo.

KU indicated that the game between the Jayhawks and Tennessee Tech is set to begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2.

