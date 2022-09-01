Alleged cop killer Joshua Rocha arraigned Thursday

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Alleged North Kansas City cop killer Joshua Rocha was arraigned Thursday in Clay County court.

Family members and law enforcement lined courtroom rows as Rocha’s lawyer pleaded not guilty on his account and requested the case continue Tuesday, Oct. 25.

On Tuesday, Rocha was indicted by a grand jury in the killing of North Kansas City Officer Daniel Vazquez.

Ofc. Vazquez died from his injuries the afternoon of July 20 after he was shot by Rocha, court documents stated. Vasquez had been conducting a traffic stop in the area of 21st and Clay streets, police said.

Rocha turned himself into law enforcement later that day.

Vasquez’s death marked the first time an officer from the police department died in the line of duty.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.