10+ displaced in Overland Park apartment fire

OVERLAND PARK, Ks. (KCTV) - At least 10 residents were displaced early Thursday morning by an apartment fire in Overland Park, but no one was hurt.

Overland Park and Lenexa fire crews responded around 4:30 a.m. to an apartment fire at Meadowlark Hills near West 91st Terrace and Robinson Street. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from a two-story apartment complex, according to the Overland Park Fire Department.

Firefighters worked to clear the building. No one was hurt, but the fire was significant enough that crews had to call for extra manpower. It took firefighters about an hour-and-a-half to bring the fire under control, according to the fire department.

Six units are uninhabitable, causing at least 10 residents to be displaced. Apartment management and the American Red Cross are helping displaced residents find a place to stay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the fire department.

