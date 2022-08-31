Aging & Style
Wanted: Jesse C. Baldwin

Jesse Baldwin.
Jesse Baldwin.(Via the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 41-year-old Jesse C. Baldwin is wanted on a parole violation warrant out of Missouri for a sex offender registration violation.

Baldwin is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County, Missouri.

He is described as being a white man who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and who is 140 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

He also has tattoos on his arms and legs.

His last known address was near “Harlem Road and Baltimore” in KCMO, according to Crime Stoppers.

If you know where he is or where he might be, you are asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

