Use this code for a discounted Uber ride this Labor Day weekend

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Anheuser-Busch, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and Uber are helping to combat drunk driving with discounted rides this Labor Day.

As part of the Decide to Ride Campaign, riders using the code DTRLABORDAY will get up to $10 off each of two UberX or UberXL trips, up to a max of $20. The code will be valid from 4 p.m. CT on Friday through 10:59 p.m. CT Monday.

The Decide to Ride Campaign was first announced in February.

