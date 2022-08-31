U.S. Army Corps of Engineers cautions boaters about low-lake levels ahead of Labor Day weekend

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - As visitors fill campgrounds and line the shores of table rock lake this holiday weekend, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reminds boaters about low lake levels.

Jay Townsend, a spokesperson for the U.S. Corps of Engineers, says lake levels on Table Rock Lake are the lowest since 2018.

Despite lower levels, the government releases water from the dam because it produces hydropower. Townsend says there was above-average rainfall in 2019, 2020, and 2021, so there was a much higher pool.

Table Rock Lake is close to 912 feet. Boaters may notice objects typically submerged now closer to the surface or even coming out of the water. He says most hazards are trees, and those areas are marked when levels fall below elevation 915. Boaters are asked to slow down and watch out for their surroundings because the lake is a little different than used to seeing.

“You don’t have as much as what’s considered a wetted perimeter to boat around the lake in,” said Townsend. “We’re just asking folks to look out for each other, be courteous when you’re on the water, and observe those safe boating laws. At the launch ramps, the water is a little bit lower, so you’ve gotta back your boats into the water a little bit further. Just be patient with each other as those lines can get long.”

Townsend encourages boaters to stay in the main channels and boat in familiar areas.

