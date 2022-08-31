Aging & Style
Sports betting becomes legal in Kansas Thursday. Here’s where you can bet

FILE: Odds on all kinds of sports will be available for sports bettors beginning Thursday. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansans can place their first legal bets in the state beginning Thursday at noon. Here’s where that’s possible, both in-person and online.

  • Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kansas, will have both an in-person sportsbook and mobile sports betting available through Barstool Sports.
  • Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane will have both an in-person sportsbook and mobile sports betting available through FanDuel.
  • Boot Hill Casino and Resort in Dodge City will offer mobile sports betting through DraftKings.
    An in-person sportsbook for this location will be announced at a later date. In the interim, players are still welcome to visit the casino and place wagers via a mobile application while there.
  • Kansas Crossing Casino in Pittsburg will offer mobile sports betting through BetMGM, Caesars and PointsBet.
    An in-person sportsbook for this location will be announced at a later date.
READ MORE: Tips given to Kansans as sports betting set to start

