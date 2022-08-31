Sports betting becomes legal in Kansas Thursday. Here’s where you can bet

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansans can place their first legal bets in the state beginning Thursday at noon. Here’s where that’s possible, both in-person and online.

Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kansas, will have both an in-person sportsbook and mobile sports betting available through Barstool Sports.

Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane will have both an in-person sportsbook and mobile sports betting available through FanDuel.

Boot Hill Casino and Resort in Dodge City will offer mobile sports betting through DraftKings.

An in-person sportsbook for this location will be announced at a later date. In the interim, players are still welcome to visit the casino and place wagers via a mobile application while there.