Sports betting becomes legal in Kansas Thursday. Here’s where you can bet
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansans can place their first legal bets in the state beginning Thursday at noon. Here’s where that’s possible, both in-person and online.
- Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kansas, will have both an in-person sportsbook and mobile sports betting available through Barstool Sports.
- Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane will have both an in-person sportsbook and mobile sports betting available through FanDuel.
- Boot Hill Casino and Resort in Dodge City will offer mobile sports betting through DraftKings.
An in-person sportsbook for this location will be announced at a later date. In the interim, players are still welcome to visit the casino and place wagers via a mobile application while there.
- Kansas Crossing Casino in Pittsburg will offer mobile sports betting through BetMGM, Caesars and PointsBet.
An in-person sportsbook for this location will be announced at a later date.
