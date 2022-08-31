Sporting KC signs forward Daniel Salloi to new contract through 2026

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One of Sporting KC’s most popular homegrown talents is staying put for a few more years.

The club announced Wednesday morning forward Daniel Salloi, a Sporting Kansas City Academy product who attended Blue Valley Northwest High School as an exchange student, is signed with Sporting KC through 2026.

“I feel lucky to be at this club and I am very excited for my future here in Kansas City,” Salloi said in a statement. “My professional journey has been so rewarding because we’re an ambitious club with amazing fans. It’s an honor to be a part of this culture and I’m happy to continue pursuing my long-term goals at Sporting KC.”

Salloi has scored 40 goals in MLS play and is tied for the franchise lead with 13 game-winning strikes.

He is a native of Budepest, Hungary.

